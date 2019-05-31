Officers stand by the area where the bodies of a murdered Briton and his wife were found, in Phrae province, Thailand. Photo: AP
Three Thai men sentenced to death for killing British engineer and his wife
- The bodies of Alan Hogg and his wife Nhot Suddaen were found buried on their property in Phrae province last September
- The court called the murders “an act that extremely damages the country’s reputation as unable to ensure the safety of lives and assets”
Topic | Thailand
