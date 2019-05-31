Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Photo: AP
South China Sea: frustrated Rodrigo Duterte ticks off Beijing over code of conduct
- The president said he is sad and bewildered as the efforts to hammer out a code of conduct to govern the disputed waters drag on
- He warned that the longer it takes, the greater the chance the sea would be a “flashpoint of troubles”
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Chinese soldiers patrol Woody Island in the Paracels, one of many disputed isles in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Chinese soldiers patrol Woody Island in the Paracels, one of many disputed isles in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters