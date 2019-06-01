Channels

Mali House's durian on sales at SOGO in Causeway Bay. 29NOV17 SCMP / David Wong
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s big durian dreams as it seeks to expand exports to China

  • China’s skyrocketing demand won’t drive up prices as many farmers have started planting durians and production may increase
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:50pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:50pm, 1 Jun, 2019

A durian pizza is seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Economics

As Malaysia ramps up its durian exports to China, quirky product offerings may be answer to rivalling Thailand’s dominance

  • As Malaysia blazes ahead to increase durian exports to China, unconventional creations such as durian pizza or durian hotpot may be the key to winning a growing market that has long been dominated by Thailand
Topic |   Malaysia
Khor Yu-Leng

Khor Yu-Leng  

Published: 11:00am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 6 May, 2019

