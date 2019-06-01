Mali House's durian on sales at SOGO in Causeway Bay. 29NOV17 SCMP / David Wong
Malaysia’s big durian dreams as it seeks to expand exports to China
- China’s skyrocketing demand won’t drive up prices as many farmers have started planting durians and production may increase
Topic | Malaysia
Mali House's durian on sales at SOGO in Causeway Bay. 29NOV17 SCMP / David Wong
A durian pizza is seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
As Malaysia ramps up its durian exports to China, quirky product offerings may be answer to rivalling Thailand’s dominance
- As Malaysia blazes ahead to increase durian exports to China, unconventional creations such as durian pizza or durian hotpot may be the key to winning a growing market that has long been dominated by Thailand
Topic | Malaysia
A durian pizza is seen at a restaurant in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters