In a 2019 report, watchdog Freedom House ranked Brunei 29 out of 100 for political rights and civil liberties. Photo: AFP
Being gay in Brunei: how a travel ban and sharia law crippled activist’s life
- Aziq Azman has not been able to travel for the past two years after authorities put him on a blacklist for drinking alcohol and insulting the Sultan
- He said the harsher punishments are “like a magic act”, covering up more insidious human rights violations in the oil-rich nation
Li Huanwu (R) with his boyfriend Heng Yirui. Photo: Facebook
Li Huanwu, grandson of Singapore founding father Lee Kuan Yew, marries boyfriend Heng Yirui – and Chinese social media users cheer them on
- “I believe my father would have been thrilled to know this,” Li’s dad Lee Hsien Yang said
- Sex between men remains illegal in Singapore but the city state’s first PM had been known to express a different opinion from the government in his later years
