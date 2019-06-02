As well as in Malaysia, the language is spoken by tiny communities in Singapore and Australia due to migration. Photo: AFP
Struggle in Malaysia to save Kristang, a dying centuries-old language spoken by 2000 people
- Kristang was developed after the Portuguese took over the strategic port city of Malacca 500 years ago
- Unesco, which lists languages in peril, classifies Kristang as ‘severely endangered’
Topic | Malaysia
As well as in Malaysia, the language is spoken by tiny communities in Singapore and Australia due to migration. Photo: AFP