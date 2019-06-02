Frank ‘Superfly’ Lucas, who died on Thursday aged 88. Photo: AP
Heroin-filled coffins? Death of ‘American Gangster’ Frank Lucas recalls tall tales of Thai drug smuggling
- Frank ‘Superfly’ Lucas, who died on Thursday aged 88, was the subject of 2008’s ‘American Gangster’, by director Ridley Scott
- The film was based on Lucas’ fanciful recollections of the Thai-US drug trade in the 1970s, including his now infamous claims of a ‘Cadaver Connection’
Topic | Thailand
Frank ‘Superfly’ Lucas, who died on Thursday aged 88. Photo: AP