A screenshot from Malaysian national electricity company Tenaga Nasional's Hari Raya advertisement. Photo: YouTube
In Malaysia, it’s time for Hari Raya ads – here are seven that will warm or break your heart (with one from Singapore, too)
- Advertisements for the Eid celebration are more than just a branding exercise. The short films have garnered a huge following over the years, stemming from the beloved work of late filmmaker Yasmin Ahmad
Topic | Malaysia
A screenshot from Malaysian national electricity company Tenaga Nasional's Hari Raya advertisement. Photo: YouTube