In 2018, US President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out a long-awaited overhaul of US arms export policy aimed at expanding sales to allies. Photo: TNS
US will sell 34 surveillance drones to allies in South China Sea region to keep closer eye on Beijing’s activities
- ScanEagle drones, made by Boeing, will be sold to governments of Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam for a total of US$47 million
- The drones would afford greater intelligence gathering capabilities potentially curbing Chinese activity in the region
South China Sea
Chinese warships sail through the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
‘Is it right for a country to claim whole ocean?’: Duterte frustrated with Beijing over South China Sea conduct
- The president said he was sad and bewildered as the efforts to hammer out a code of conduct to govern the disputed waters drag on
- He warned that the longer it takes, the greater the chance the sea would be a “flashpoint of troubles”
