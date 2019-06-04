Channels

Southeast Asia

US will sell 34 surveillance drones to allies in South China Sea region to keep closer eye on Beijing’s activities

  • ScanEagle drones, made by Boeing, will be sold to governments of Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam for a total of US$47 million
  • The drones would afford greater intelligence gathering capabilities potentially curbing Chinese activity in the region
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:45am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:49am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

In 2018, US President Donald Trump’s administration rolled out a long-awaited overhaul of US arms export policy aimed at expanding sales to allies. Photo: TNS
Chinese warships sail through the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

‘Is it right for a country to claim whole ocean?’: Duterte frustrated with Beijing over South China Sea conduct

  • The president said he was sad and bewildered as the efforts to hammer out a code of conduct to govern the disputed waters drag on
  • He warned that the longer it takes, the greater the chance the sea would be a “flashpoint of troubles”
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:15pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 2:40am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

