Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Bloomberg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claims he was gay before but ‘cured himself’ with help from ‘beautiful women’
- Duterte was speaking to Filipino community in Tokyo, and took the opportunity to say Senator Antonio Trillanes, one of his critics, was gay
- The Philippines has a reputation for openness toward homosexuality, but watchdogs warn legal protections are lacking
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Bloomberg