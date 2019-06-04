Oksana Voevodina, the Russian wife of Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V, announced the birth with a picture of the baby’s feet. Photo: Instagram
Sultan Muhammad V, ruler of Malaysia’s Kelatan state, has baby boy with Russian wife Oksana Voevodina
- Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra was born on May 21, Voevodina revealed via a post on Instagram
- The 25-year-old former beauty queen married the 49-year-old king of Malaysia on November 22. He abdicated the throne two months later
