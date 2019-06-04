A supporter of Thanathorn holds up a placard in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thai Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit confirmed as prime ministerial challenger to junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha
- ‘Democratic front’ alliance reaches consensus that Thanathorn is their man to represent them in high-stakes parliamentary vote set for Wednesday
- Decision pitches him against current prime minister and junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who has ruled since the military came to power in a 2014 coup
Topic | Thailand
