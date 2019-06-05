Channels

Supporters of defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto stand near a fire during clashes with police in Jakarta on May 22. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia riots: Islamic teachers linked to defeated candidate Prabowo Subianto told teens to take part, human rights chief says

  • Initial investigations by the country’s National Commission on Human Rights found Koran teachers incited violence
  • Eight people died and hundreds more wounded in the riots last month, triggered by the re-election of President Joko Widodo
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Published: 8:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 5 Jun, 2019

People run as a fire burns during last week’s riots in Jakarta. Photo: Bloomberg
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

Indonesia riots: how peaceful protests against Joko Widodo’s re-election descended into violent chaos

  • Teacher Dita Hidayatunnisa tells of how she and friends narrowly escaped the wrath of rioters as darkness fell on Jakarta last Wednesday
  • Further fracturing of social fabric leaves country’s president with mammoth challenges in healing the nation
Karim Raslan

Published: 5:54pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 28 May, 2019

