American Mikhy Farrera Brochez, who has been charged for leaking data of HIV-positive people in Singapore. Photo: handout
American Mikhy Farrera-Brochez who leaked identities of 14,000 HIV-positive people in Singapore faces jail in US
- City state’s health ministry said Farrera-Brochez had disclosed online the personal information of 5,400 citizens diagnosed with HIV up to January 2013, and of 8,800 foreigners diagnosed up to December 2011
- US court found him guilty on charges related to obtaining the data and sending threatening emails to Singapore officials that included links to where he had posted it online
Topic | Singapore
