Transgender Future Forward Party member of parliament and actress Tanwarin Sukkhapisit. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s first cohort of transgender MPs make parliamentary history
- Transgender people appear in commercials, movies and on the front pages of fashion magazines in Thailand. They even have their own beauty contest
- But campaigners say tolerance of the LGBT community is not matched by understanding or opportunity in public life
Topic | Thailand
