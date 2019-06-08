Channels

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (right) reviews the guard of honour with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Vietnam calls for peace and non-proliferation as it is elected to replace Kuwait as new UN Security Council member

  • Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said the country hoped to bring its experience dealing with the aftermath of conflict to the council
Topic |   Vietnam
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 3:48am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:19am, 8 Jun, 2019

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in Rome. The FAO’s 197 member nations will vote for its next director general this month. File photo: AFP
World

World poised for secret ballot that could pick China to lead FAO, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation

  • UN Food and Agriculture Organisation’s 197 member nations will hold vote this month for next director general
  • Insiders say China has been able to use its financial power to leverage support from allies in Africa
Topic |   United Nations
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Published: 10:14am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:14pm, 2 Jun, 2019

