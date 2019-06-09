Channels

A Cambodian garment worker eats noodles at a Buddhist pagoda outside Phnom Penh. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Cambodia’s noodle war: strongman Hun Sen wants people to slurp for him, not his rival Sam Rainsy

  • Cambodia’s opposition has called on supporters to eat Khmer noodles, in public together as a way to evade a ban on political gatherings
  • But Prime Minister Hun Sen has shrewdly attempted to co-opt the movement, telling the nation that eating noodles is a way for people to challenge the opposition
Topic |   Cambodia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:08pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:12pm, 9 Jun, 2019

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Singapore moves to soothe row over PM Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam-Cambodia comments, denies sympathy for Khmer Rouge

  • Cambodian leader Hun Sen has accused the island nation’s leader of ‘supporting genocide’ for his remarks on Vietnam’s 1978 invasion of Cambodia
  • Vietnam has also protested, leading Singapore’s speaker of parliament to say it was their choice to ‘define the past as they see fit’
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 10:42pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:42am, 8 Jun, 2019

