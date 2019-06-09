A Cambodian garment worker eats noodles at a Buddhist pagoda outside Phnom Penh. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s noodle war: strongman Hun Sen wants people to slurp for him, not his rival Sam Rainsy
- Cambodia’s opposition has called on supporters to eat Khmer noodles, in public together as a way to evade a ban on political gatherings
- But Prime Minister Hun Sen has shrewdly attempted to co-opt the movement, telling the nation that eating noodles is a way for people to challenge the opposition
Topic | Cambodia
A Cambodian garment worker eats noodles at a Buddhist pagoda outside Phnom Penh. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters
Singapore moves to soothe row over PM Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam-Cambodia comments, denies sympathy for Khmer Rouge
- Cambodian leader Hun Sen has accused the island nation’s leader of ‘supporting genocide’ for his remarks on Vietnam’s 1978 invasion of Cambodia
- Vietnam has also protested, leading Singapore’s speaker of parliament to say it was their choice to ‘define the past as they see fit’
Topic | Singapore
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters