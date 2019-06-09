Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said investigators should also look at government employees who may be part of the scam. Photo: Reuters
Philippines President Duterte demands arrests in dead patient dialysis scam
- Dialysis clinic exploited loophole in state-run insurer’s claims and payments system
- President orders National Bureau of Investigation to probe owners and employees of clinic
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said investigators should also look at government employees who may be part of the scam. Photo: Reuters