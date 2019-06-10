Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews an honour guards before a naval parade in Qingdao. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

China’s massive military spending is creating a ripple effect across the Asia-Pacific region

  • With a defence budget second only to the US, China is amassing a navy that can circle the globe and developing state-of-the-art autonomous drones
  • The build-up is motivating surrounding countries to bolster their own armed forces, even if some big-ticket military equipment is of dubious necessity
Topic |   South China Sea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:35pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:34pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews an honour guards before a naval parade in Qingdao. Photo: Xinhua
