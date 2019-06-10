Zakir Naik fled India three years ago amid accusations that he had aided in radicalising a group of teenagers who carried out a terror attack in Bangladesh. Photo: Alamy
Never mind Interpol, Mahathir says Malaysia can decide whether to extradite Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to India
- The controversial televangelist, who has claimed September 11 was an ‘inside job’, fled India in 2016 amid accusations of spreading extremism
- The Mahathir administration, struggling to retain its Muslim-Malay vote bank, may take another blow to its popularity if Zakir is deported
