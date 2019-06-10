Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zakir Naik fled India three years ago amid accusations that he had aided in radicalising a group of teenagers who carried out a terror attack in Bangladesh. Photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

Never mind Interpol, Mahathir says Malaysia can decide whether to extradite Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to India

  • The controversial televangelist, who has claimed September 11 was an ‘inside job’, fled India in 2016 amid accusations of spreading extremism
  • The Mahathir administration, struggling to retain its Muslim-Malay vote bank, may take another blow to its popularity if Zakir is deported
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 10:50pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:50pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zakir Naik fled India three years ago amid accusations that he had aided in radicalising a group of teenagers who carried out a terror attack in Bangladesh. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.