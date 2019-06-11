Channels

British singer-songwriter Elton John. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Samoa bans Elton John biopic Rocketman over gay sex scenes deemed ‘not good for public viewing’

  • Samoa is a devoutly Christian nation and gay sex can attract jail terms of up to seven years, according to London-based lobby group Human Dignity Trust
  • Samoa also banned the 2009 film Milk about US gay activist Harvey Milk, but last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody was screened without complaints
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:30am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 11 Jun, 2019

British singer-songwriter Elton John. Photo: EPA
Taron Egerton as Elton John in a still from Rocketman (category to be confirmed). The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher, captures the singer’s rapid rise to multimillionaire status and his spells in and out of rehab. Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard co-star.
Entertainment

Cannes 2019: Rocketman film review – Taron Egerton superb as Elton John in musical biopic

  • Styled as a fantasy musical, Dexter Fletcher’s film covers the base points of the singer’s life but doesn’t stick strictly to the facts
  • There’s the fame and fortune, his love affair with his manager, the spells in rehab; musical numbers are staged with panache, with Egerton commanding on stage
Topic |   European films
James Mottram  

Published: 1:31pm, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 4:24pm, 17 May, 2019

Taron Egerton as Elton John in a still from Rocketman (category to be confirmed). The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher, captures the singer’s rapid rise to multimillionaire status and his spells in and out of rehab. Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard co-star.
