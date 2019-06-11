British singer-songwriter Elton John. Photo: EPA
Samoa bans Elton John biopic Rocketman over gay sex scenes deemed ‘not good for public viewing’
- Samoa is a devoutly Christian nation and gay sex can attract jail terms of up to seven years, according to London-based lobby group Human Dignity Trust
- Samoa also banned the 2009 film Milk about US gay activist Harvey Milk, but last year’s Bohemian Rhapsody was screened without complaints
Pacific nations
Taron Egerton as Elton John in a still from Rocketman (category to be confirmed). The film, directed by Dexter Fletcher, captures the singer’s rapid rise to multimillionaire status and his spells in and out of rehab. Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard co-star.
