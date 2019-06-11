Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years. Photo: Handout
US man Michael Nguyen could face death penalty in Vietnam for ‘attempting to overthrow the state’ by travelling with activists
- Michael Nguyen’s family said he has been denied access to lawyers during his detention and insisted he is innocent
- Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years
Topic | Vietnam
