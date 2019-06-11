Channels

Four people seemingly selling Chinese flags at the Luneta Park in Manila. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Row over China flags sold in Philippine park: Chinese embassy in Manila speaks out

  • Images claiming to show four people selling the flags at Manila’s Luneta Park days before the Philippines’ Independence Day have sparked fury online
  • Under Philippine law, it is illegal for foreign flags to be displayed in public or used in commercials
Topic |   The Philippines
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

  

Published: 8:44pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:44pm, 11 Jun, 2019


Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Politics

Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?

  • For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
  • But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Phila Siu

  

Published: 10:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 2 Jun, 2019


