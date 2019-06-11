Four people seemingly selling Chinese flags at the Luneta Park in Manila. Photo: Facebook
Row over China flags sold in Philippine park: Chinese embassy in Manila speaks out
- Images claiming to show four people selling the flags at Manila’s Luneta Park days before the Philippines’ Independence Day have sparked fury online
- Under Philippine law, it is illegal for foreign flags to be displayed in public or used in commercials
Manila’s Chinatown in Binondo district. Photo: Phila Siu
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
- For decades Chinese migrants have sought refuge from upheavals at home by building new lives and businesses across Southeast Asia
- But as a new breed of overseas worker from an ascendant China ruffles feathers, a fresh backlash threatens to derail their immigrant dreams
