Police officers stand at attention in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 28. Four top Indonesian officials, including two Cabinet ministers and the national spy chief, were targeted for assassination as part of a plot possibly linked to last week's election riots, police said Tuesday. Photo: AP
Indonesian police confirm Prabowo ally Kivlan Zen ordered the assassination of President Widodo’s top security officials
- Two suspects arrested after the May 21-22 Jakarta riots told police they received orders from Kivlan, a former two-star general
- The revelations come as police remain on high alert for further violence before Friday, when Prabowo’s election-rigging claims will be heard in court
Topic | Indonesia
