Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who founded the Peace TV channel, is wanted by India on charges of money laundering and encouraging terrorism. Photo: Alamy
Who is Zakir Naik, the Islamic televangelist India’s chasing, and Malaysia’s loathe to give up?
- The colourful cleric is accused of using his satellite television channel Peace TV to encourage terrorism – and has been linked to the perpetrators of the 2016 Dhaka cafe attack
- He has called for gay people to be executed and has called the September 11 attacks ‘an inside job’
Topic | Islamic militancy
Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who founded the Peace TV channel, is wanted by India on charges of money laundering and encouraging terrorism. Photo: Alamy