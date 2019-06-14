Channels

Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo's top officials. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

In bizarre twist, Prabowo ally Kivlan Zen seeks protection from Indonesian official he is accused of plotting to kill

  • The retired general has asked Security Minister Wiranto and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for legal protection and a suspension of his detention
  • Wiranto is among four of President Joko Widodo's top officials that Kivlan allegedly ordered hitmen to assassinate in a plot linked to the Jakarta riots
Topic | Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 7:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:08am, 14 Jun, 2019

Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA
There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo's re-election. Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesia on alert for more riots before court hearing on whether April 17 election was rigged

  • The first hearing on losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto's claims will take place on June 14, with a decision expected by June 28
  • The country's defence minister last week warned of 'bigger riots' after the May 21-22 Jakarta clashes that saw eight killed and more than 400 arrested
Topic | Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 9:00am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 11 Jun, 2019

There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo’s re-election. Photo: EPA
