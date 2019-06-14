Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA
In bizarre twist, Prabowo ally Kivlan Zen seeks protection from Indonesian official he is accused of plotting to kill
- The retired general has asked Security Minister Wiranto and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for legal protection and a suspension of his detention
- Wiranto is among four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials that Kivlan allegedly ordered hitmen to assassinate in a plot linked to the Jakarta riots
Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA
There are fears presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto is not capable of controlling his supporters from hardline religious and political groups who oppose incumbent President Joko Widodo’s re-election. Photo: EPA
Indonesia on alert for more riots before court hearing on whether April 17 election was rigged
- The first hearing on losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto’s claims will take place on June 14, with a decision expected by June 28
- The country’s defence minister last week warned of ‘bigger riots’ after the May 21-22 Jakarta clashes that saw eight killed and more than 400 arrested
