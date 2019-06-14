Wu Huichun, 10, collects firewood in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Asian countries supplying the West with goods make slowest progress in ending child labour
- China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia have stalled in tackling child labour despite economic growth
- Agriculture, manufacturing, apparel, construction, mining and hospitality all pose high levels of risk in both India and China
Topic | Human rights
Wu Huichun, 10, collects firewood in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
A 13-year-old works on a fishing boat in Manila. Child labour is an ‘extreme risk’ in one in 10 countries globally. Photo: AFP
Child labour at risk of rising in China and India as economic momentum fails to reach poorest in the community, study finds
- There are about 150 million child labourers around the world, the majority working on farms in Africa and Asia. And the most populous nations are falling behind in combatting it, says a new index
Topic | International Labour Organisation
A 13-year-old works on a fishing boat in Manila. Child labour is an ‘extreme risk’ in one in 10 countries globally. Photo: AFP