Wu Huichun, 10, collects firewood in Hongshui Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Asian countries supplying the West with goods make slowest progress in ending child labour

  • China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia have stalled in tackling child labour despite economic growth
  • Agriculture, manufacturing, apparel, construction, mining and hospitality all pose high levels of risk in both India and China
Topic |   Human rights
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 3:21pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 14 Jun, 2019

A 13-year-old works on a fishing boat in Manila. Child labour is an ‘extreme risk’ in one in 10 countries globally. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Child labour at risk of rising in China and India as economic momentum fails to reach poorest in the community, study finds

  • There are about 150 million child labourers around the world, the majority working on farms in Africa and Asia. And the most populous nations are falling behind in combatting it, says a new index
Topic |   International Labour Organisation
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:36pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 5:19pm, 12 Jun, 2019

