Malaysian Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

China-Malaysia industrial park project draws US$4.8 billion in investments, fuelled partly by trade war

  • The pickup in investor confidence is a sign of strengthening economic ties after the stalled East Coast Rail Link project resumed progress in April
  • Observers believe the industrial park will bring much-needed foreign direct investment to Malaysia’s east coast
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:52pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:52pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Mali House's durian on sales at SOGO in Causeway Bay. 29NOV17 SCMP / David Wong
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s big durian dreams as it seeks to expand exports to China

  • China’s skyrocketing demand won’t drive up prices as many farmers have started planting durians and production may increase
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:50pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:16pm, 1 Jun, 2019

