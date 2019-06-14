Malaysian Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming. Photo: SCMP
China-Malaysia industrial park project draws US$4.8 billion in investments, fuelled partly by trade war
- The pickup in investor confidence is a sign of strengthening economic ties after the stalled East Coast Rail Link project resumed progress in April
- Observers believe the industrial park will bring much-needed foreign direct investment to Malaysia’s east coast
Topic | Malaysia
Mali House's durian on sales at SOGO in Causeway Bay. 29NOV17 SCMP / David Wong
Malaysia’s big durian dreams as it seeks to expand exports to China
- China’s skyrocketing demand won’t drive up prices as many farmers have started planting durians and production may increase
