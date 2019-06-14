Supporters of defeated presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto – who claimed the April 17 election was rigged, spawning deadly rioting last month – outside the constitutional court in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s constitutional court hears Prabowo’s claim that Widodo election win was rigged
- The losing presidential candidate has alleged the April 17 polls were marked by ‘massive and systematic’ electoral fraud
- Official results show Widodo won 55.5 per cent of the votes, while Prabowo now claims he won the election by securing 52 per cent
Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA
In bizarre twist, Prabowo ally Kivlan Zen seeks protection from Indonesian official he is accused of plotting to kill
- The retired general has asked Security Minister Wiranto and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for legal protection and a suspension of his detention
- Wiranto is among four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials that Kivlan allegedly ordered hitmen to assassinate in a plot linked to the Jakarta riots
