Haziq Abdul Aziz in a still from his Facebook video. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: politician Haziq Abdul Aziz arrested at airport after confessing to appearing in video

  • Haziq hit the headlines earlier this week after uploading his confession to Facebook. He claimed the other man in the video was the economic affairs minister
  • Azmin has denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action, with his aide reporting the accusations to both the police and Islamic authorities
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 10:34pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:34pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Economic affairs minister Azmin Ali. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: minister’s aide asked me to lie, says Haziq Abdul Aziz, who claims he is the other man in viral video

  • People’s Justice Party member Haziq says the economic affairs minister sent his political secretary Hilman Idham to request he help cover up the scandal
  • Haziq has been suspended from his job at the Ministry of Primary Industries and given three days to offer an explanation or be sacked
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 4:12pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:44pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Economic affairs minister Azmin Ali. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
