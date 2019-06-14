Haziq Abdul Aziz in a still from his Facebook video. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: politician Haziq Abdul Aziz arrested at airport after confessing to appearing in video
- Haziq hit the headlines earlier this week after uploading his confession to Facebook. He claimed the other man in the video was the economic affairs minister
- Azmin has denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action, with his aide reporting the accusations to both the police and Islamic authorities
Economic affairs minister Azmin Ali. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Malaysia’s Azmin Ali sex scandal: minister’s aide asked me to lie, says Haziq Abdul Aziz, who claims he is the other man in viral video
- People’s Justice Party member Haziq says the economic affairs minister sent his political secretary Hilman Idham to request he help cover up the scandal
- Haziq has been suspended from his job at the Ministry of Primary Industries and given three days to offer an explanation or be sacked
