Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali prays at an event at his constituency in Kuala Lumpur. He has denied all the accusations that link him to a sex scandal video. Photo: EPA
Gay sex video leak: new Malaysia a bit like the old one as politics returns to the gutter
- Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has denied all accusations that link him to a sex scandal video
- There were rumours that Azmin was caught in the middle of rift between PM Mahathir Mohamad and leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (second from right) said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting he did not know anything about the video and could not comment. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian minister implicated in gay sex video, prompting comparisons with Anwar Ibrahim’s sodomy scandal
- Politician Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz from Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR claimed to be the other man in the video. He named the minister and said he was unfit to hold a government position
- Analysts said the move to sully the cabinet minister’s reputation came from a tried and tested playbook, referring to the sodomy accusations that blighted Anwar in the 1990s
