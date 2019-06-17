Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Professor Huang Jing was banned from Singapore, which accused him of acting as an “agent of influence” for a foreign government. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Huang Jing, Chinese-American academic expelled by Singapore, is working in Beijing and has ‘no hard feelings’

  • Huang Jing was permanently banned from the city state over claims he tried to influence foreign policy for an unknown government
  • He says he has just spent a year in Washington to ‘prove’ himself but admits he ‘made some mistakes’
Topic |   Espionage
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 5:38pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:38pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Professor Huang Jing was banned from Singapore, which accused him of acting as an “agent of influence” for a foreign government. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.