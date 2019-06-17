Professor Huang Jing was banned from Singapore, which accused him of acting as an “agent of influence” for a foreign government. Photo: AFP
Huang Jing, Chinese-American academic expelled by Singapore, is working in Beijing and has ‘no hard feelings’
- Huang Jing was permanently banned from the city state over claims he tried to influence foreign policy for an unknown government
- He says he has just spent a year in Washington to ‘prove’ himself but admits he ‘made some mistakes’
Topic | Espionage
