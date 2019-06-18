Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia’s Musang King durian is a big hit in China. Photo: Vkeong.com
Southeast Asia

China to buy US$120 million of durians a year from Malaysia as spike in sales expected after green light on export of whole fruits

  • Malaysia’s agriculture minister says more Malaysian companies are hoping to obtain permission to export to China, where the fruit is hugely popular
  • The Southeast Asian nation’s advantage, according to a durian expert, is that the flavours of fully ripened durian are more in line with Chinese tastes
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 8:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s Musang King durian is a big hit in China. Photo: Vkeong.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.