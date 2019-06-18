Azmin Ali. Photo: EPA
Gay sex tape leak: Malaysian police to complete investigations as early as next week
- Footage shows a young politician and an older man resembling a cabinet minister
- Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has denied being involved, accusing rivals of a ‘nefarious plot’
Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali prays at an event at his constituency in Kuala Lumpur. He has denied all the accusations that link him to a sex scandal video. Photo: EPA
Gay sex video leak: new Malaysia a bit like the old one as politics returns to the gutter
- Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has denied all accusations that link him to a sex scandal video
- There were rumours that Azmin was caught in the middle of rift between PM Mahathir Mohamad and leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim
