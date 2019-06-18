he growth of the internet and increased use of personal technology devices have fuelled the crime, police said. Photo: AP
Thai cybersex traffickers target boys from wealthy families, blackmailing them by posing as girls
- Some victims have been identified by their uniforms as they attend well-known private schools
- The growth of the internet and increased use of personal technology devices have fuelled the crime
Topic | Thailand
he growth of the internet and increased use of personal technology devices have fuelled the crime, police said. Photo: AP