Defeated challenger Prabowo Subianto. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Prabowo Subianto suffers setback as constitutional court advised to reject challenge to Joko Widodo’s election win

  • Prabowo alleged massive and systematic fraud in the April 17 election and claimed he was in fact the rightful winner
  • The Indonesian Election Commission disagreed, saying all candidates were treated ‘fairly, transparently, openly and professionally’
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:55am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:44am, 19 Jun, 2019

Prabowo Subianto supporters clash with riot police in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Politics

Is Indonesian democracy doomed to repeat a cycle of violence?

  • Writer Andreas Harsono spent 15 years and carried out 2,000 interviews for his book ‘Race, Islam and Power: Ethnic and Religious Violence in Post-Suharto Indonesia’
  • In it, he traces a common thread from pro-Prabowo protests after the 2019 election to the mass murders of communists in the 1960s
Topic |   Indonesia
Stanley Widianto

Stanley Widianto  

Published: 10:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:13am, 19 Jun, 2019

