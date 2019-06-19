A boy reacts while being circumcised during a mass circumcision at a village health centre in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ circumcision season begins. Is it a rite of passage for boys or child abuse?
- Thousands of preteens from poor families go through the operation for free at government clinics
- The pressure manifests itself in the Tagalog word for ‘uncircumcised’, which is a slur similar to coward
Topic | The Philippines
A boy reacts while being circumcised during a mass circumcision at a village health centre in Manila. Photo: AFP