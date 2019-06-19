Channels

The China-funded Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone in Cambodia. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

US fines companies exporting goods via Cambodia to dodge Trump’s trade war tariffs on China

  • The companies were located in a Chinese-owned special economic zone in Cambodia, said a US embassy official
  • China is Cambodia’s biggest aid donor and investor, pouring in billions of dollars in development assistance and loans through the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:14pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:14pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
The Greater Mekong Subregion is a 2.6 million sq km area that covers five Asean countries as well as China’s Guangxi region and Yunnan province. Photo: AFP
Politics

Too little, too late for US ‘recommitment’ to Mekong countries? China’s already there

  • As Beijing floods the Mekong with much-needed cash, the US finds itself pushing back against the tide to retain influence
  • But some nations in the region think the competition can work to their advantage
Topic |   United States
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
