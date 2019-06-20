Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Somphote Ahunai, Energy Absolute director and CEO. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

The Tesla of Southeast Asia? Meet Somphote Ahunai, the Thai electricity tycoon who’s banking on it

  • Thailand’s government sees electric cars as a way to ease Bangkok’s air pollution and fortify the country’s automotive industry
  • Tesla does not have a sales operation in Thailand, and the few models seen are delivered from places like Hong Kong, subject to import tax
Topic |   Electric cars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 10:48am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Somphote Ahunai, Energy Absolute director and CEO. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.