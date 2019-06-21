Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai cave rescue: boys of Wild Boars football team deal with fame one year after dramatic incident
- A year after being stuck in a flooded cave the 12 boys of the Wild Boars football team still play the sport and continue to live in the poor town of Mae Sai in northern Thailand
- But life for the team has taken an extraordinary trajectory since they were rescued: they have passports, a Netflix film deal, and had their story chronicled in books
Topic | Thailand
Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team. Photo: EPA-EFE
Memorabilia illustrating the rescue of the 12 boys from the Wild Boars football team and their coach. Photo: AFP
How Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars created new tourism destination in Mae Sai
- The youngsters and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018
- The daring, unprecedented mission to extract them captivated the world for 18 days
Topic | Thailand
Memorabilia illustrating the rescue of the 12 boys from the Wild Boars football team and their coach. Photo: AFP