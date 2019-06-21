Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Thai cave rescue: boys of Wild Boars football team deal with fame one year after dramatic incident

  • A year after being stuck in a flooded cave the 12 boys of the Wild Boars football team still play the sport and continue to live in the poor town of Mae Sai in northern Thailand
  • But life for the team has taken an extraordinary trajectory since they were rescued: they have passports, a Netflix film deal, and had their story chronicled in books
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the Thai Wild Boars football team. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Memorabilia illustrating the rescue of the 12 boys from the Wild Boars football team and their coach. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

How Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars created new tourism destination in Mae Sai

  • The youngsters and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018
  • The daring, unprecedented mission to extract them captivated the world for 18 days
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:42pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:48pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Memorabilia illustrating the rescue of the 12 boys from the Wild Boars football team and their coach. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.