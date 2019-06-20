Photo: AFP
Myanmar schoolchildren breathe new life into disused bicycles from oBike, Ofo and Mobike languishing in ‘graveyards’
- Thousands of bicycles that lay in ‘graveyards’ after bike-sharing companies pulled out from Singapore and Malaysia are now being used by Myanmar children to go to school
- Some 55 per cent of children in Myanmar live in poverty, while half of 17-year-olds enter adulthood with little or no education, according to Unicef estimates
