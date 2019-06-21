Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysian authorities claim US$65 million siphoned from fund followed ‘clear trajectory’ from former PM Najib Razak’s bank account

  • Najib stands accused of playing a key role in the 1MDB scandal and faces more than 40 charges of corruption
  • Most of the recipients of funds were allegedly branches of the former ruling party, which Najib led
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 1:22pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:44pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.