Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Malaysian authorities claim US$65 million siphoned from fund followed ‘clear trajectory’ from former PM Najib Razak’s bank account
- Najib stands accused of playing a key role in the 1MDB scandal and faces more than 40 charges of corruption
- Most of the recipients of funds were allegedly branches of the former ruling party, which Najib led
