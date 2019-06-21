A man preparing the foundation to build a house above graves in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP
Life among the dead: in Cambodia, development has forced urban poor to make their homes in cemetery
- As condominiums crowd out slums, the 14 per cent of Cambodians living below the poverty line have become less picky about where they live
- About 130 families live in makeshift stilt houses and corrugated metal huts between the colourful tombs of Smor San cemetery in Phnom Penh
