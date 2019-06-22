Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
To weed out Islamists from bureaucracy, Indonesia to vet public servants
- The government wants to introduce stricter background checks and a new psychological test to gauge candidates’ political leanings
- An official said Widodo intends the policy to be a part of his legacy of ensuring the country remains a model for moderate Islam
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA
In bizarre twist, Prabowo ally Kivlan Zen seeks protection from Indonesian official he is accused of plotting to kill
- The retired general has asked Security Minister Wiranto and Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for legal protection and a suspension of his detention
- Wiranto is among four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials that Kivlan allegedly ordered hitmen to assassinate in a plot linked to the Jakarta riots
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian riot police officers guard the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) in Jakarta on May 24. Losing presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been implicated in a plot to kill four of President Joko Widodo’s top officials. Photo: EPA