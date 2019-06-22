A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs offered Malaysia US$241 million compensation for its role in 1MDB scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says
- Mahathir claims the sum was relatively small compared to the US$6.5 billion of bonds Goldman received
- Goldman officials have said for years that the bank raised money for 1MDB without knowing that it would be diverted from the development projects
Topic | Malaysia
A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs. Photo: Reuters
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Malaysian authorities claim US$65 million siphoned from fund followed ‘clear trajectory’ from former PM Najib Razak’s bank account
- Najib stands accused of playing a key role in the 1MDB scandal and faces more than 40 charges of corruption
- Most of the recipients of funds were allegedly branches of the former ruling party, which Najib led
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP