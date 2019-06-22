Channels

A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Goldman Sachs offered Malaysia US$241 million compensation for its role in 1MDB scandal, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says

  • Mahathir claims the sum was relatively small compared to the US$6.5 billion of bonds Goldman received
  • Goldman officials have said for years that the bank raised money for 1MDB without knowing that it would be diverted from the development projects
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg  

Published: 12:21am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:21am, 22 Jun, 2019

A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs. Photo: Reuters
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysian authorities claim US$65 million siphoned from fund followed ‘clear trajectory’ from former PM Najib Razak’s bank account

  • Najib stands accused of playing a key role in the 1MDB scandal and faces more than 40 charges of corruption
  • Most of the recipients of funds were allegedly branches of the former ruling party, which Najib led
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 1:22pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AP
