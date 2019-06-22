The burnt-out house that doubled as a light workshop in Binjai, North Sumatra province. Photo: AFP
Indonesian lighter factory owner, supervisor arrested after blaze that left 30 dead
- Victims trapped inside could not escape because the front door was locked and the fire spread quickly as most of the house was made of wood
- The fire killed 25 workers, all women, and five children who were visiting their parents at work, according to a survivor
Topic | Indonesia
