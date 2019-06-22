A handout photo showing shows the damaged Philippine fishing vessel after the collision. Photo: EPA
Philippines agrees to joint investigation with China into fishing boat’s sinking
- Manila has accused a Chinese trawler of abandoning the fishing vessel’s 22 Filipino crew members, who were later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen
- China states the trawler merely ‘bumped’ the vessel, and tried to rescue the fishermen but was ‘afraid of being besieged by other Filipino fishing boats’
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III in 2018. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ sinking row: former president Benigno Aquino says Chinese vessel abandoned stranded fishermen
- A week after the sinking, President Rodrigo Duterte characterised it as an isolated incident, saying it was ‘just a collision, don’t make it worse’
- A US think tank claims there were 10 ramming incidents involving Chinese vessels recorded between 2014 and 2016
