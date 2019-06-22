Channels

A Rohingya woman and her baby detained in Thailand after the boat they were travelling on beached. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia calls for justice over Rohingya refugee crisis

  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah called for justice to be brought to the perpetrators of the crisis that the UN calls a genocide
  • He also called for the repatriation process to include citizenship for Rohingyas, the foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:51pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:54pm, 22 Jun, 2019

A Rohingya woman and her baby detained in Thailand after the boat they were travelling on beached. Photo: Reuters
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will chair the Asean Summit in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Asean summit: splits over China put Thailand’s Prayuth Chan-ocha in the hot seat

  • Thailand’s junta chief turned elected leader Prayuth Chan-ocha has a new-found legitimacy as he chairs the Asean Summit in Bangkok this weekend
  • The bloc’s divisions over China’s rise and the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea mean he faces a baptism of fire
Topic |   Asean
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 4:30pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will chair the Asean Summit in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
