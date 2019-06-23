North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un receives ‘excellent’ personal letter from US President Donald Trump
- State news agency says Kim ‘would seriously contemplate the interesting content’
Topic | Kim Jong-un
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
China likely to tread carefully on North Korea as power dynamic shifts
- Situation on Korean peninsula is becoming ‘very complicated’ after President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s commitment to assist Pyongyang won’t change
- Analysts say China should be cautious about using its influence as leverage with the United States
Topic | North Korea
