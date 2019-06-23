Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Southeast Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un receives ‘excellent’ personal letter from US President Donald Trump

  • State news agency says Kim ‘would seriously contemplate the interesting content’
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:03am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:03am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China likely to tread carefully on North Korea as power dynamic shifts

  • Situation on Korean peninsula is becoming ‘very complicated’ after President Xi Jinping said Beijing’s commitment to assist Pyongyang won’t change
  • Analysts say China should be cautious about using its influence as leverage with the United States
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Beijing was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.