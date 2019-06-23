Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia building collapse: rescuers scour rubble in desperate search for survivors, as death toll rises to at least 17
- Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse
- Prime Minister Hun Sen said victims’ families would be given US$10,000 each
Topic | Cambodia
Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
People watch as rescuers use an earthmover to clear debris. Photo: AFP
Dozens feared buried in Cambodia after Chinese-owned building collapses
- Seven-storey building in the seaside town of Sihanoukville fell down with workers still inside
Topic | Cambodia
People watch as rescuers use an earthmover to clear debris. Photo: AFP