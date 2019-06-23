Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AFP
Asean leaders call for restraint in disputed South China Sea, as US-China trade war rages on
- This year’s Asean Summit opened with a push for the regional bloc to conclude a free trade pact with China and five other Asia-Pacific nations to cushion any impact from the US-China trade conflict
- Asean leaders also urged a more ‘more visible and enhanced role’ of the 10-member bloc to support Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims
Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking
- Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
- The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
