Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Asean leaders call for restraint in disputed South China Sea, as US-China trade war rages on

  • This year’s Asean Summit opened with a push for the regional bloc to conclude a free trade pact with China and five other Asia-Pacific nations to cushion any impact from the US-China trade conflict
  • Asean leaders also urged a more ‘more visible and enhanced role’ of the 10-member bloc to support Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:35pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking

  • Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
  • The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 7:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:46pm, 19 Jun, 2019

